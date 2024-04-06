The pain of labor caused her to collapse into a puddle, and the car almost crushed her and her child

Pitiful Animal





Apr 4, 2024





On the last day of the year, we came across this poor dog.

We couldn't go home and leave this extremely weak dog alone.

She was left out in the street, in the gutter in these conditions.

Laika was still in the vet, she was still very weak and was receiving a blood transfusion.

In her belly were baby creatures.

And of course we would try to help her keep them in the best way.

