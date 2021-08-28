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STAND UP FOR FREEDOM with Alfred, Patty, Paul and Gail of Gaia on FREE RANGE
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21 views • August 28, 2021
Straight Talk from Long time so called Conspiracy Theorists!
Please Support Gail and FREE RANGE here: Censorship has been devastating!
Paypal:
https://paypal.me/FreeRangeGailofGaia
Cash App:
https://cash.app/$gailofgaia/
Mail contributions to:
(postal money orders are the easiest)
Gail Ross
P.O. Box 20971
Sedona, Arizona, 86341
Sign up for our Newsletter!
https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/AoG8LQh
Gail of Gaia Website (with videos):
http://gailofgaia.com
Gail's Product Links:
****C60 evo body and face:
http://c60.gailofgaia.com
Code EVGG The Best C60 on the Market
Modexus Superfruit
http://gailofgaia.modexus.com
Hemp Paste
http://hemppaste.gailofgaia.com
Fresh and Alive
My Affiliate link with Ken's site is # 496262
Please use the following links below for his Remarkable Products :
Fresh and Alive Raw Vegetarian Recipes with Ken Rohla 2 DVD Set
https://www.freshandalive.com/product..
.
Public Video platforms:
You tube:
https://youtube.com/user/gailross5555
UGETUBE:
https://ugetube.com/@gailofgaia
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/search/video?q=Gail%20of%20gaia/
Brandnewtube:
https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=Gailofgaia
Bitchute:
https://bitchute.com/channel/MM4AL9ttXI8k/
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@GailofaiaG:5
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gailofgaia
Gail of Gaia Social Media Sites:
Telegram:
https://t.me/gailofgaia/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/GailofGaia?s=09/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GailofGaia
Tumblr:
https://gailofgaia.tumblr.com/
Pinterest:
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/405183297727199106/
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/gailofgaia/
Please Support Gail and FREE RANGE here: Censorship has been devastating!
Paypal:
https://paypal.me/FreeRangeGailofGaia
Cash App:
https://cash.app/$gailofgaia/
Mail contributions to:
(postal money orders are the easiest)
Gail Ross
P.O. Box 20971
Sedona, Arizona, 86341
Sign up for our Newsletter!
https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/AoG8LQh
Gail of Gaia Website (with videos):
http://gailofgaia.com
Gail's Product Links:
****C60 evo body and face:
http://c60.gailofgaia.com
Code EVGG The Best C60 on the Market
Modexus Superfruit
http://gailofgaia.modexus.com
Hemp Paste
http://hemppaste.gailofgaia.com
Fresh and Alive
My Affiliate link with Ken's site is # 496262
Please use the following links below for his Remarkable Products :
Fresh and Alive Raw Vegetarian Recipes with Ken Rohla 2 DVD Set
https://www.freshandalive.com/product..
.
Public Video platforms:
You tube:
https://youtube.com/user/gailross5555
UGETUBE:
https://ugetube.com/@gailofgaia
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/search/video?q=Gail%20of%20gaia/
Brandnewtube:
https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=Gailofgaia
Bitchute:
https://bitchute.com/channel/MM4AL9ttXI8k/
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@GailofaiaG:5
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gailofgaia
Gail of Gaia Social Media Sites:
Telegram:
https://t.me/gailofgaia/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/GailofGaia?s=09/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GailofGaia
Tumblr:
https://gailofgaia.tumblr.com/
Pinterest:
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/405183297727199106/
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/gailofgaia/
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