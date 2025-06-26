Jonathan Emord, Fed Power Under Fire, ‘Alligator Alcatraz’, ACIP Rebukes CDC Claim, Heavy Metals ADHD - The RSB Show 6-26-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Jonathan Emord, Fed Power Under Fire, Trump Bypasses Congress, ‘Alligator Alcatraz’, Cuomo Loses NYC Race, Trump Taunts AOC, ACIP Rebukes CDC Claim, RFK Cuts Gavi Funding, Heavy Metals Linked to ADHD, Autism Vax Narrative, Hedeoma Pulegioides, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/jonathan-emord-fed-power-under-fire-trump-bypasses-congress-alligator-alcatraz-cuomo-loses-nyc-race-trump-taunts-aoc-acip-rebukes-cdc-claim-rfk-cuts-gavi-funding-heavy-metals/