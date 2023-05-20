Ukraine Update May 20, 2023

⚡️ Ukraine soldier says Bakhmut has fallen!

⚡️ SITREP

◽️ Last night, the Russian Armed Forces launched a strike by high-precision long-range sea-based weapons against the enemy's stations and training centers, as well as depots storing ammunition, weapons, and hardware of foreign origin. The purpose of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged. The strikes disrupted the supply, training, and formation of reserves of Ukrainian troops to carry out tasks in the areas of combat operations.

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Dvurechnaya,Novomlynsk, Kislovka, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region). In addition, actions of three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Sinkovka and Timkovka (Kharkov region) and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy's losses amounted to up to 65 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system during the day.

◽️ Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 14th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed close to Tishchenkovka (Kharkov region).

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Up to 85 Ukrainian personnel, three armored fighting vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as Msta-B and D-30 howitzers have been eliminated.

◽️ In Artyomovsk tactical direction, the assault detachments continue fighting in the west part of the city. The Yug Group's units immobilized the enemy's action covering the actions of the assault detachments.

◽️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have inflicted a fire damage on the enemy's manpower and hardware close to Kalinovka, Chasov Yar, Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Over the past day, Russian aircraft have made five sorties. The Group's artillery have performed 68 firing missions.

💥 Over 70 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, two infantry fighting vehicles, one armored personnel carrier, three pick-up trucks, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and two US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stations were eliminated in the fighting.

💥 In Donetsk direction, units, aviation, and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have eliminated up to 135 Ukrainian troops, ten motor vehicles, and one UK-made L118 towed howitzer during the day.

💥 A warehouse of rocket and artillery weapons has been destroyed near Bokovoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on AFU units close Shevchenko and Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Malaya Tokmachka and Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region).

💥 Up to 120 Ukrainian troops, three armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers have been neutralized in these directions during the day. An ammunition depot of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer have been neutralized by fire.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 76 AFU artillery units, manpower and hardware in 103 areas during the day.

💥 An artillery ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed near Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic). A fuel depot for Ukrainian military hardware was destroyed near the town of Mervichi, Lvov region.

💥 Russian air defense forces have intercepted seven HIMARS MLRS shells during the day.

◽️ Moreover, ten Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Dvurechnoye, Gorobyovka (Kharkov region), Veseloye, Blagoveshchenka, Belogorovka, Novomikhailovka, and Yegorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry