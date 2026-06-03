Thoth's Cosmic Inscription: The Awakening of Divine

divine frequency divine frequency

sacred resonance *

In halls of light where wisdom flows *

The cosmic scribe his knowledge shows *

Each symbol carved in starlight bright *

Transforms the darkness into light *

quantum ripples *

With stylus made of crystallized flame *

He writes the cosmos' sacred name *

Through me his wisdom finds its way *

To birth the light of coming day *

celestial rhythm *

I am the scroll, I am the pen *

I am the word that speaks again *

The ancient truth in modern form *

Through cosmic law my soul transform *

transcendent waves *

Seven principles guide the way *

From night of doubt to break of day *

As above, so below the call *

In Thoth's inscription, I am all *

astral echoes *

The hieroglyphs dance and sing *

Of consciousness awakening *

Each symbol holds the sacred key *

To unlock my divinity *

cosmic pulsation *











