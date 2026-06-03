Thoth's Cosmic Inscription: The Awakening of Divine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
divine frequency divine frequency
sacred resonance *
In halls of light where wisdom flows *
The cosmic scribe his knowledge shows *
Each symbol carved in starlight bright *
Transforms the darkness into light *
quantum ripples *
With stylus made of crystallized flame *
He writes the cosmos' sacred name *
Through me his wisdom finds its way *
To birth the light of coming day *
celestial rhythm *
I am the scroll, I am the pen *
I am the word that speaks again *
The ancient truth in modern form *
Through cosmic law my soul transform *
transcendent waves *
Seven principles guide the way *
From night of doubt to break of day *
As above, so below the call *
In Thoth's inscription, I am all *
astral echoes *
The hieroglyphs dance and sing *
Of consciousness awakening *
Each symbol holds the sacred key *
To unlock my divinity *
cosmic pulsation *