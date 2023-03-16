Create New Account
19. Words Are More Often Just Words
ZSpoetry
Know, words are more often just words,

They may be used in many modes,

Especially when the discourse

Is gossip for guided chaos.


Know, words are more often just words,

Remember, they may be in quotes,

Especially when the discourse

Is eager to hear the mobs.


Know, words are more often just words,

They shouldn't be trusted at first,

Especially when the discourse

Spills out just like water flows.


Know, words are more often just words,

Ignore the words of the jerks,

Especially when the discourse

Is spoken to hurt your self-worth.


Know, words are more often just words,

But value and watch over yours,

Especially when the discourse

Is uttered aloud for folks.

