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EP 2691-6PM KYLE RITTENHOUSE TAKES THE STAND - PROSECUTOR GASPS FOR LAST BREATHE OF AIR
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140 views • November 14, 2021
EP 2691-6PM KYLE RITTENHOUSE TAKES THE STAND - PROSECUTOR GASPS FOR LAST BREATHE OF AIR  
 
Kyle Rittenhouse broke down crying Wednesday while testifying in his homicide trial about the moments before he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year, leading the judge to call for a short break in the case.  Rittenhouse, 18, began his testimony by telling jurors he is now studying nursing at Arizona State University. He testified that he had worked as a lifeguard in Kenosha, was part of a police explorer program and knows CPR and basic life support.

Special Guest: Rodney Lee is a dynamic producer, speech writer, comedian and political pundit for the past 25 years and has been published in every medium, including ghost writing several Ny Times best sellers. He currently produces and directs programs for NewsMax TV and is senior editor of the highly popular SoonTrending.buzz website hub. Rodney Lee lives in the Mohave Desert in Southern California with his dogs, horses, and Thunderkitty, because he basically hates people. https://soontrending.buzz/   https://www.newsmaxtv.com/.
David Shestokas is the author of the Constitutional Sound Bites series that explains the history, philosophy and meaning of our Founding documents.  He is a former Assistant State’s Attorney for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago, IL

.https://www.amazon.com/David-Shestokas/e/B002G6UAGU%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share  http://www.shestokas.com/
 
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