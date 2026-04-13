🔺Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss states that the Zionists use the Holocaust to scare the Jewish people & to vilify the Palestinian people

🔺Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss states that the Zionists use the Holocaust to scare the Jewish people into wanting security. He also argues that this tactic unjustly vilifies the Palestinian people.

Watch in full here (https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2024/01/08/717853/Interview-with-Rabbi-Yisroel-Dovid-Weiss)

Adding:

Pakistan opens a transit corridor with Iran by sending its first shipment to Uzbekistan.

This move comes as Trump has desperately tried to isolate Iran through an illegal maritime blockade.

Iran-Pakistan transit corridor begins operations with first export shipment

Trade activity through the newly launched Pakistan-Iran transit corridor has officially started, marked by the dispatch of the first export consignment from Pakistan.

(https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/13/766776/Iran-Pakistan-transit-corridor-begins-operations-with-first-export-shipment)