George Webb | US Marshals Take Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips Into Custody
GalacticStorm
Published 22 days ago
US Marshals Take Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips Into Custody

Late last week it was reported that Gregg Phillips and Catherine Engelbrecht were threatened with jail time if they didn’t comply with the court. Today they were placed in jail.

arrestcustodyinvestigative journalistgeorge webbtrue the votecatherine engelbrechtgregg phillips

