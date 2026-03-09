he Primacy of Pauline Theology: Chronological Precedence and Conflicting Visions in the New Testament

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The New Testament reveals Paul’s letters as the earliest Christian writings, establishing faith-based salvation and Gentile inclusion, while later Gospels compile oral traditions shaped by this theology, highlighting tensions between kingdom ethics and cross-centered atonement.
