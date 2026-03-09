he Primacy of Pauline Theology: Chronological Precedence and Conflicting Visions in the New Testament

The New Testament reveals Paul’s letters as the earliest Christian writings, establishing faith-based salvation and Gentile inclusion, while later Gospels compile oral traditions shaped by this theology, highlighting tensions between kingdom ethics and cross-centered atonement.

Read the full essay and view additional resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-primacy-of-pauline-theology-chronological

#PaulineTheology #NewTestamentOrigins #BiblicalChronology #GospelInfluence #EarlyChristianity