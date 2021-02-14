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DONALD TRUMP HAS BEEN ACQUITTED...AGAIN! BUCKLE UP!
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692 views • February 14, 2021
DONALD TRUMP HAS BEEN ACQUITTED...AGAIN! BUCKLE UP!
BREAKING: Trump Releases Statement Following Impeachment Acquittal
By Cassandra Fairbanks
Published February 13, 2021 at 3:10 pm
Read more and the 779 Comments
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-trump-releases-statement-following-impeachment-acquittal/
BREAKING: Senate Votes 57-43 to ACQUIT Donald Trump – Here Are the SEVEN Republicans Who Voted to Convict
By Cristina Laila
Published February 13, 2021 at 2:53 pm
Read more and the 1237 Comments
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-senate-votes-57-43-acquit-donald-trump-seven-republicans-voted-convict/
“So Righteous as the Democrats – Were Pushing Russia Collusion Bullshit for 3 Years” – Donald Trump Jr. ON FIRE — Blasts Mitch McConnell After He Trashes President Trump
By Jim Hoft
Published February 13, 2021 at 3:54 pm
Read more and the 112 Comments
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/donald-trump-jr-fire-blasts-mitch-mcconnell-trashes-president-trump/
Remove him! IMPEACH HIM! TRAITOR ALERT!
Sen. Richard Burr Openly Admitted That He Violated the Constitution By Voting to Impeach Trump
By Cassandra Fairbanks
Published February 13, 2021 at 4:33 pm
Read more and the 209 Comments
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/sen-richard-burr-openly-admitted-violated-constitution-voting-impeach-trump/
Trump thanks senators who cleared him in ‘sad’ impeachment trial, talks of ‘work ahead of us’
By Emily Jacobs February 13, 2021 | 4:49 pm | Updated
Read More
https://nypost.com/2021/02/13/trump-thanks-gop-senators-calls-impeachment-trial-sad-commentary-on-our-times/
BREAKING: Trump Releases Statement Following Impeachment Acquittal
By Cassandra Fairbanks
Published February 13, 2021 at 3:10 pm
Read more and the 779 Comments
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-trump-releases-statement-following-impeachment-acquittal/
BREAKING: Senate Votes 57-43 to ACQUIT Donald Trump – Here Are the SEVEN Republicans Who Voted to Convict
By Cristina Laila
Published February 13, 2021 at 2:53 pm
Read more and the 1237 Comments
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-senate-votes-57-43-acquit-donald-trump-seven-republicans-voted-convict/
“So Righteous as the Democrats – Were Pushing Russia Collusion Bullshit for 3 Years” – Donald Trump Jr. ON FIRE — Blasts Mitch McConnell After He Trashes President Trump
By Jim Hoft
Published February 13, 2021 at 3:54 pm
Read more and the 112 Comments
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/donald-trump-jr-fire-blasts-mitch-mcconnell-trashes-president-trump/
Remove him! IMPEACH HIM! TRAITOR ALERT!
Sen. Richard Burr Openly Admitted That He Violated the Constitution By Voting to Impeach Trump
By Cassandra Fairbanks
Published February 13, 2021 at 4:33 pm
Read more and the 209 Comments
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/sen-richard-burr-openly-admitted-violated-constitution-voting-impeach-trump/
Trump thanks senators who cleared him in ‘sad’ impeachment trial, talks of ‘work ahead of us’
By Emily Jacobs February 13, 2021 | 4:49 pm | Updated
Read More
https://nypost.com/2021/02/13/trump-thanks-gop-senators-calls-impeachment-trial-sad-commentary-on-our-times/
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