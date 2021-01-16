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Doug Ford's Staff DON'T KNOW THE LAW! Call with Jane McKenna's Office
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131 views • January 16, 2021
I have been trying to get a hold of members of provincial parliament who work under the current premier of Ontario, Doug Ford. Of course, I am unable to get through to anyone, however, I did get a hold of a man named Peter who acts as the secretary for a member of provincial parliament, Jane Mckenna.
In this conversation, I'm asking questions about the New Ontario stay at home order as the best way to get information is to go straight to the government itself. He has some answers, but he certainly doesn't have any answers that any of us would care about.
Here is the conversation that took place between the astounding KevinJJohnston and Peter, the secretary.
If you want to try to get hold of Peter so that he can try to get a hold of the actual politician, call the office or his cellphone both numbers are provided below.
Jane McKenna: 905.639.7924
Peter: 289.635.2420
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
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WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
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PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
In this conversation, I'm asking questions about the New Ontario stay at home order as the best way to get information is to go straight to the government itself. He has some answers, but he certainly doesn't have any answers that any of us would care about.
Here is the conversation that took place between the astounding KevinJJohnston and Peter, the secretary.
If you want to try to get hold of Peter so that he can try to get a hold of the actual politician, call the office or his cellphone both numbers are provided below.
Jane McKenna: 905.639.7924
Peter: 289.635.2420
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
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