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Chemtrails Are The Real Climate Change
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819 views • July 11, 2021
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The world keeps pushing climate change as blaming it people and our "carbon foot print" as being the cause of the earth warming or cooling, but the reality is, they are causing the changes with geoengineering our skies and our weather being modified.

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chemtrailsclimate changeweather warfareweather modificationgeoengineered aerosol spray
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