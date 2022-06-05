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Daniel Estulin on Transhumanism agenda [Chinese subtitle] 丹尼爾·艾斯圖林談大腦晶片和超人類主義議程
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15 views • June 05, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=td22CAsR2C8
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=td22CAsR2C8
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