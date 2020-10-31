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World Economic Forum COVID-19 Propaganda - What will the future of jobs be like? Oct. 20, 2020
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38 views • October 31, 2020
In this recent and shameless propaganda piece, the World Economic Forum seeks to further brainwash the general public by taking advantage of the COVID-19 problem that they've participated in causing.
Note that the characters in the video are wearing facemasks at the beginning of the video and @ 2:11 minutes.
In addition, @ 2:11 the bottom sentence reads "With purposeful leadership and collaboration". AKA communist style planned economy run by oligarchs.
Note that the characters in the video are wearing facemasks at the beginning of the video and @ 2:11 minutes.
In addition, @ 2:11 the bottom sentence reads "With purposeful leadership and collaboration". AKA communist style planned economy run by oligarchs.
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