The A-B-C of Human Communication (Chapter-3)

The A-B-C of Human Communication
As incarnated spirits we are, we communicate with an Intention. And we still do it, but in the Material Dimension, we need Spiritual/Material elements to achieve it. In this brief chapter, we'll learn the mechanisms of how humans communicate.
El A-B-C de la Comunicación Humana
Como espíritus encarnados que somos, nos comunicamos con una Intención. Y todavía lo hacemos, pero en la Dimensión Material, necesitamos elementos Espirituales/Materiales para lograrlo. En este breve capítulo, aprenderemos los mecanismos de comunicación de los humanos.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.