Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The A-B-C of Human Communication (Chapter-3)
11 views
channel image
GTSK
Published 20 hours ago |
Donate

The A-B-C of Human Communication

As incarnated spirits we are, we communicate with an Intention. And we still do it, but in the Material Dimension, we need Spiritual/Material elements to achieve it. In this brief chapter, we'll learn the mechanisms of how humans communicate.

El A-B-C de la Comunicación Humana

Como espíritus encarnados que somos, nos comunicamos con una Intención. Y todavía lo hacemos, pero en la Dimensión Material, necesitamos elementos Espirituales/Materiales para lograrlo. En este breve capítulo, aprenderemos los mecanismos de comunicación de los humanos.

Keywords
universelovebrainperceptioncellshumanspiritsatomsmoleculesprotonsquarksattributesmind system

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket