The A-B-C of Human Communication (Chapter-3)

The A-B-C of Human Communication

As incarnated spirits we are, we communicate with an Intention. And we still do it, but in the Material Dimension, we need Spiritual/Material elements to achieve it. In this brief chapter, we'll learn the mechanisms of how humans communicate.

El A-B-C de la Comunicación Humana

Como espíritus encarnados que somos, nos comunicamos con una Intención. Y todavía lo hacemos, pero en la Dimensión Material, necesitamos elementos Espirituales/Materiales para lograrlo. En este breve capítulo, aprenderemos los mecanismos de comunicación de los humanos.