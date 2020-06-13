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International Weather Wars - 13 June 2020 - Geo Engineering & More
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48 views • June 13, 2020
Apologies for the poor sound quality...
Featuring :
Ward County Weather Modification Vote
https://www.kxnet.com/news/local-news/ward-county-voters-shoot-down-continuing-in-weather-modification-so-what-happens-to-the-money/
Unconventional Water Resources
https://www.ooskanews.com/story/2020/06/unconventional-water-resources-fringes-mainstream_179724
Creative Destruction Lab
https://poetsandquants.com/2020/06/10/this-elite-european-b-school-has-launched-a-major-climate-change-initiative/?pq-category=business-school-news&;pq-category-2=international-business-school-news
Weather Modification International - Fargo, North Dakota
https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/business-aviation/2020-06-10/fargo-jet-center-earns-easa-part-145-nod
Project Cloud Catcher - 1972 - South Dakota
https://www.newscenter1.tv/rapid-city-man-says-1972-flood-was-not-caused-by-cloud-seeding-study/
The Hindu - Indian Institute of Science
https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/op-ed/flattening-the-climate-curve/article31789777.ece
Guardian Business - Ocean Fertilisation
https://guardian.ng/business-services/oceans-support-worlds-industries-with-3tr-yearly-says-imo/
Charged Particle (Negative Ion)-Based Cloud Seeding and Rain Enhancement
https://www.mdpi.com/2073-4441/12/6/1644
China Bad USA Good
https://dailyresearchplot.com/2020/06/07/parliamentarians-from-around-the-world-unite-to-discuss-the-china-challenge-the-diplomat/
Weather Modification Information Act - Canada
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/W-5/page-1.html#h-467627
MIT - Geo Engineering is Bad
https://thetimeshub.in/artificial-maintenance-of-the-climate-can-cause-the-earth-harm/29122/
https://www.advancedsciencenews.com/reflecting-sunlight-to-cool-the-planet-could-cause-other-unintended-global-changes/
Featuring :
Ward County Weather Modification Vote
https://www.kxnet.com/news/local-news/ward-county-voters-shoot-down-continuing-in-weather-modification-so-what-happens-to-the-money/
Unconventional Water Resources
https://www.ooskanews.com/story/2020/06/unconventional-water-resources-fringes-mainstream_179724
Creative Destruction Lab
https://poetsandquants.com/2020/06/10/this-elite-european-b-school-has-launched-a-major-climate-change-initiative/?pq-category=business-school-news&;pq-category-2=international-business-school-news
Weather Modification International - Fargo, North Dakota
https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/business-aviation/2020-06-10/fargo-jet-center-earns-easa-part-145-nod
Project Cloud Catcher - 1972 - South Dakota
https://www.newscenter1.tv/rapid-city-man-says-1972-flood-was-not-caused-by-cloud-seeding-study/
The Hindu - Indian Institute of Science
https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/op-ed/flattening-the-climate-curve/article31789777.ece
Guardian Business - Ocean Fertilisation
https://guardian.ng/business-services/oceans-support-worlds-industries-with-3tr-yearly-says-imo/
Charged Particle (Negative Ion)-Based Cloud Seeding and Rain Enhancement
https://www.mdpi.com/2073-4441/12/6/1644
China Bad USA Good
https://dailyresearchplot.com/2020/06/07/parliamentarians-from-around-the-world-unite-to-discuss-the-china-challenge-the-diplomat/
Weather Modification Information Act - Canada
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/W-5/page-1.html#h-467627
MIT - Geo Engineering is Bad
https://thetimeshub.in/artificial-maintenance-of-the-climate-can-cause-the-earth-harm/29122/
https://www.advancedsciencenews.com/reflecting-sunlight-to-cool-the-planet-could-cause-other-unintended-global-changes/
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