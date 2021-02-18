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Who's REALLY Calling the Shots in Biden's America_ _ Red Flags Part 1
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160 views • February 18, 2021
From pipelines to the power grid, former president's policies have been dumped in the dustbin of history, clearing the way for a new wave of environmental justice and unity. But while we were busy watching political theater, power hungry, climate-destroying dictator was calling the shots behind the scenes. How do I know? I just look for the red flags.
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