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Lori Colley, Laura Sanger - Taking our Land Back from Generational Iniquity
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12 views • February 26, 2021
February 26, 2021
My interview with author and scholar Laura Sanger on her new book "Roots of the Federal Reserve." In this second part, we review the generational iniquity that flows through the giants of Genesis 6 and their progeny. Laura brings great insight into how to defeat generational iniquity in your own life, in your family tree, and how to take our beautiful nation back for the Lord Jesus Christ!
1ST INTERVIEW WITH LAURA SANGER on Demonic roots of the Fed Reserve:
https://youtu.be/HkNyfIvMajg
https://rumble.com/vdjjbp-lori-colley-ep.-489-demonic-roots-of-the-f.e.d.-with-laura-sanger.html
https://www.brighteon.com/9fb1884a-7d52-4d73-bc9f-20ee6c9daa18
Laura's contact information
Gab: @dunamis444hz
Telegram: https://t.me/dunamis444hz
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.nolongerenslaved.com
LORI COLLEY AND PRAYING CITIZEN
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted at prayingcitizen.com
My interview with author and scholar Laura Sanger on her new book "Roots of the Federal Reserve." In this second part, we review the generational iniquity that flows through the giants of Genesis 6 and their progeny. Laura brings great insight into how to defeat generational iniquity in your own life, in your family tree, and how to take our beautiful nation back for the Lord Jesus Christ!
1ST INTERVIEW WITH LAURA SANGER on Demonic roots of the Fed Reserve:
https://youtu.be/HkNyfIvMajg
https://rumble.com/vdjjbp-lori-colley-ep.-489-demonic-roots-of-the-f.e.d.-with-laura-sanger.html
https://www.brighteon.com/9fb1884a-7d52-4d73-bc9f-20ee6c9daa18
Laura's contact information
Gab: @dunamis444hz
Telegram: https://t.me/dunamis444hz
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.nolongerenslaved.com
LORI COLLEY AND PRAYING CITIZEN
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
All newsletters posted at prayingcitizen.com
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