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The Bible SPECIFICALLY Prophesies that Vaccines Will be Used to Implant Seed (DNA) of Fallen Angels into Humans During Antichrist Kingdom
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1421 views • May 16, 2022
The Bible actually, and with incredible precision, prophesies that a vaccine will be used to implant fallen angel and/or nephilim DNA (seed) into humans during the fourth kingdom (Antichrist), a repeat of Genesis 6:1-4. This would corrupt the Temple of GOD in order to prepare it for the Antichrist to live inside the Temple of GOD (human bodies), as prophesied in 2 Thess. 2:4).
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