Kamala Harris just revealed reducing population as the WEF agenda.
The quiet part out loud:  "When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breath clean air and drink clean water."



https://rumble.com/v3031yw-did-kamala-just-give-away-the-climate-change-goal.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=12

climate changekamala harrispopulation controlwefreduce populationglobal elites

