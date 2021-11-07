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Stew Peters et Dr Jane Ruby : Annulations massives de vols - Que deviennent les pilotes ?
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41 views • November 07, 2021
Dans une interview avec Stew Peters, le Dr Jane Ruby a fourni des informations de dernière minute, corroborées par de multiples sources, selon lesquelles un pilote de Delta Airlines est mort en vol au cours des deux dernières semaines. Un atterrissage forcé d'urgence a eu lieu et la compagnie étouffe l'affaire! Il était manifestement vacciné.
Source vidéo : https://www.bitchute.com/video/KaZHBH9sUuky/
Source vidéo : https://www.bitchute.com/video/KaZHBH9sUuky/
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