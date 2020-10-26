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AY. MMS FREE BOOK: MMS DIY - Not a Cure for a Disease, A Soution for them all
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911 views • October 26, 2020
I've spent the past 4 weeks writing this book that is a "How To" book with MMS. It shows some of the history, the controversy, the science, how to make it, how to use it safely. It is free for download at the below link.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1D_a02nAGICKllfZy9qR1FTM_UZd6hOXP/view?usp=sharing
Please feel free to share and contact me with questions or suggestions on how to make it better. [email protected] or [email protected]
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1D_a02nAGICKllfZy9qR1FTM_UZd6hOXP/view?usp=sharing
Please feel free to share and contact me with questions or suggestions on how to make it better. [email protected] or [email protected]
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