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⁣CDC and Medical Industry Caught Lying with Statistics
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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42 views • May 14, 2021
⁣CDC and Medical Industry Caught Lying with Statistics


A doctor is speaking out against the ‘collusion’ between authorities and tech corporations targeting doctors and scientists who dissent from current COVID policies
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1208172231154786304?referrer=shane_st_pierre

Assertion: Positive RT-PCR test means being sick with COVID. This assumption is misleading and incorrect. Very few people, including doctors, understand how a PCR test works
"With PCR, if you do well, you can find almost everything in everybody" Kary Mullis Covid PCR test inventor - "not meant to be used for infectious diseases" Kary Mullis
https://open.lbry.com/@Dryburgh:7/kary-mullis-pcr-anthony-fauci:b
2 min video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTWN_PJ8t2o


The CDC’s History of Research Fraud Regarding Vaccines and Autism
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1208164027555688448?referrer=shane_st_pierre

Honest Experts Are Trying to Warn You!
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1208150605236473856?referrer=shane_st_pierre

THIS IS THE BIGGEST SCAM EVER PERPETRATED ON THE HUMAN RACE
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1208129513140707328?referrer=shane_st_pierre

Top Canadian Pathologist On CO V ID: 'Greatest Ho ax Ever Perpetrated' ** Roger H threatened with death since
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1196286188901777408?referrer=shane_st_pierre
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