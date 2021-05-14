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CDC and Medical Industry Caught Lying with Statistics
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42 views • May 14, 2021
CDC and Medical Industry Caught Lying with Statistics
A doctor is speaking out against the ‘collusion’ between authorities and tech corporations targeting doctors and scientists who dissent from current COVID policies
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1208172231154786304?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Assertion: Positive RT-PCR test means being sick with COVID. This assumption is misleading and incorrect. Very few people, including doctors, understand how a PCR test works
"With PCR, if you do well, you can find almost everything in everybody" Kary Mullis Covid PCR test inventor - "not meant to be used for infectious diseases" Kary Mullis
https://open.lbry.com/@Dryburgh:7/kary-mullis-pcr-anthony-fauci:b
2 min video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTWN_PJ8t2o
The CDC’s History of Research Fraud Regarding Vaccines and Autism
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1208164027555688448?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Honest Experts Are Trying to Warn You!
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1208150605236473856?referrer=shane_st_pierre
THIS IS THE BIGGEST SCAM EVER PERPETRATED ON THE HUMAN RACE
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1208129513140707328?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Top Canadian Pathologist On CO V ID: 'Greatest Ho ax Ever Perpetrated' ** Roger H threatened with death since
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1196286188901777408?referrer=shane_st_pierre
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
A doctor is speaking out against the ‘collusion’ between authorities and tech corporations targeting doctors and scientists who dissent from current COVID policies
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1208172231154786304?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Assertion: Positive RT-PCR test means being sick with COVID. This assumption is misleading and incorrect. Very few people, including doctors, understand how a PCR test works
"With PCR, if you do well, you can find almost everything in everybody" Kary Mullis Covid PCR test inventor - "not meant to be used for infectious diseases" Kary Mullis
https://open.lbry.com/@Dryburgh:7/kary-mullis-pcr-anthony-fauci:b
2 min video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTWN_PJ8t2o
The CDC’s History of Research Fraud Regarding Vaccines and Autism
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1208164027555688448?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Honest Experts Are Trying to Warn You!
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1208150605236473856?referrer=shane_st_pierre
THIS IS THE BIGGEST SCAM EVER PERPETRATED ON THE HUMAN RACE
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1208129513140707328?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Top Canadian Pathologist On CO V ID: 'Greatest Ho ax Ever Perpetrated' ** Roger H threatened with death since
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1196286188901777408?referrer=shane_st_pierre
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
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