BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

31.2 Sentencing 2-24-2025
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • 2 months ago

Sentencing hearing for Kurt Benshoof in the Seattle Municipal Court. ​

Case Information

  • Case Title: City of Seattle vs. Kurt Benshoof ​
  • Case Number: 676175
  • Judge: Andrea Chin
  • Hearing Type: Sentencing ​
  • Hearing Date: 02-24-2025 at 1:30 PM ​

Hearing Details

  • Defendant Kurt Benshoof was present. ​
  • "Victim" Jessica Owens addressed the court. ​
  • Motion to postpone sentencing denied.
  • Court noted 48 days until close of CFTS. ​

Sentencing Outcome

  • Guilty plea entered for counts 1-15. ​
  • Compliance action added for Kurt Benshoof. ​
  • No Contact Orders (NCO) issued: 3 written orders. ​
  • Jurisdiction end date set for 02/24/25.
  • Bond exonerated and judgment sentence filed. ​


Keywords
seattlebarneslawfaresentencingbenshoof
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy