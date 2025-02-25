31.2 Sentencing 2-24-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sentencing hearing for Kurt Benshoof in the Seattle Municipal Court.
Case Information
- Case Title: City of Seattle vs. Kurt Benshoof
- Case Number: 676175
- Judge: Andrea Chin
- Hearing Type: Sentencing
- Hearing Date: 02-24-2025 at 1:30 PM
Hearing Details
- Defendant Kurt Benshoof was present.
- "Victim" Jessica Owens addressed the court.
- Motion to postpone sentencing denied.
- Court noted 48 days until close of CFTS.
Sentencing Outcome
- Guilty plea entered for counts 1-15.
- Compliance action added for Kurt Benshoof.
- No Contact Orders (NCO) issued: 3 written orders.
- Jurisdiction end date set for 02/24/25.
- Bond exonerated and judgment sentence filed.