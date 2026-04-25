Northrop Grumman showcasing its new concept for the future sixth-generation carrier-based multirole fighter under the F/A-XX program, intended to replace the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

Northrop Grumman has released new footage showcasing its concept for the future sixth-generation carrier-based multirole fighter under the F/A-XX program, intended to replace the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet in service with the United States Navy.

As debate continues between the U.S. Congress and the Department of Defense over funding for the next-generation carrier-based multirole fighter, Northrop Grumman is actively sustaining interest in the program.

The concept features a reinforced twin-wheel landing gear, optimized for carrier operations, along with top-mounted air intakes, raising questions about airflow performance at high angles of attack. From the front, the fuselage presents a distinctly triangular profile. The wingtips are designed to fold for carrier storage, and notably, the aircraft lacks vertical stabilizers altogether.

In some respects, the overall configuration bears resemblance to China’s J-36.