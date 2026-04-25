Northrop Grumman showcasing its new concept for the future sixth-generation carrier-based multirole fighter under the F/A-XX program, intended to replace the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Northrop Grumman has released new footage showcasing its concept for the future sixth-generation carrier-based multirole fighter under the F/A-XX program, intended to replace the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet in service with the United States Navy.
As debate continues between the U.S. Congress and the Department of Defense over funding for the next-generation carrier-based multirole fighter, Northrop Grumman is actively sustaining interest in the program.
The concept features a reinforced twin-wheel landing gear, optimized for carrier operations, along with top-mounted air intakes, raising questions about airflow performance at high angles of attack. From the front, the fuselage presents a distinctly triangular profile. The wingtips are designed to fold for carrier storage, and notably, the aircraft lacks vertical stabilizers altogether.
In some respects, the overall configuration bears resemblance to China’s J-36.