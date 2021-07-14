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Sen. Ron Johnson with families on adverse reactions to COVID vaccine
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50 views • July 14, 2021
FOX6 News Milwaukee, June 28, 2021
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson holds a news conference with families from across the country who share their experiences regarding adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines. MORE: https://bit.ly/3qxerxs
Subscribe to FOX6 News Milwaukee: https://www.youtube.com/user/fox6now
Watch FOX6 News Milwaukee Live: https://www.fox6now.com/live
FOX6 News Milwaukee delivers breaking news, live events, investigations, politics, entertainment, business news and local stories from southeast Wisconsin and across the nation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mxqC9SiRh8
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson holds a news conference with families from across the country who share their experiences regarding adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines. MORE: https://bit.ly/3qxerxs
Subscribe to FOX6 News Milwaukee: https://www.youtube.com/user/fox6now
Watch FOX6 News Milwaukee Live: https://www.fox6now.com/live
FOX6 News Milwaukee delivers breaking news, live events, investigations, politics, entertainment, business news and local stories from southeast Wisconsin and across the nation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mxqC9SiRh8
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