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kimiversen BREAKING NEWS NY Judge Orders Unvaccinated Employees Be REINSTATED with BACKPAY
Kim Iversenhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6KL0oy_VHM&t
https://rumble.com/c/KimIversen
https://odysee.com/@KimIversen:d/breaking-news-ny-judge-orders:8
BREAKING NEWS: NY Judge Orders Unvaccinated Employees Be REINSTATED with BACKPAY