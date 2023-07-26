Create New Account
Massive Nationwide Phone Service, Telecomms Outage Hits Cell Phones & Land Lines, Multiple Carriers
Alex Hammer
- There are multiple reports coming in about many phone services being down. These reports cover cell phone and lad line services. This looks to be spread across multiple carriers and several different states. Please comment below if you are affected by this situation.

Follow my twitter for breaking updates. #Breaking #News #Outage #PhoneOutage #PhonesDown #Alert #Verizon #ATT #Boost


