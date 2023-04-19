What is a True Believer, bible study.

In this video I teach what the bible says about being a true believer and follower of Jesus Christ. We get one shot at life folks and then we spend eternity somewhere. We need to be sure we line up with the bible, because eternity is to long to be wrong. Study and search it out for yourself and pray that God will open your eyes to His truth. I welcome questions and comments.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.