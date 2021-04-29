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Video Proves Nick Fuentes on No-Fly List
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50 views • April 29, 2021
Alex Jones is joined by Nick Fuentes of https://americafirst.live/ and attorney Norm Pattis of https://www.normpattis.com/ to break down the constitutional violations of being put on a no-fly list for thought crimes. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6089d5f7565ec6002425c8ea
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