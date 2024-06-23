BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Terrorists in Dagestan caught on video - Russia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
340 views • 10 months ago

The terrorists in Dagestan caught on video - Russia 

CIA and MI6 seem to be very busy today?

Terrorist attack in Dagestan.

Update after this original:

1. In Makhachkala, militants attacked a traffic police post - 1 officer was killed, 6 were injured.

2. Derbent - attack on a synagogue and church. Several people died, including a local church priest and police officers. 

3. Plus an attack on a PSS post on the Russian border with Abkhazia - 1 person was killed, 3 were injured.

4. In total, 5 policemen were killed and 9 were injured.

The numbers are not final. It is obvious that the attack is coordinated in nature, with a high probability of coordination of these attacks at the level of foreign intelligence services.

Two terrorists were eliminated, a video was too short to upload here. 

AND... Militants in Derbent and Makhachkala used foreign weapons, according to law enforcement agencies.

from boris_rozhin

The head of the Sergokalinsky district of Dagestan, Magomed Omarov, was detained. Previously, his sons Osman and Adil (both presumed in this video) took part in the terrorist attack. Both were eliminated by security forces. At the moment, Omarov is being searched. There is no official information yet.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan reports that the police eliminated four militants in Makhachkala. The death toll reached 10 (7 of them were law enforcement officers). There are also 25 casualties known.


russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
