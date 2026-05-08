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Thoughts?
Mike Adam’s sat down with InfoWar’s Alex Jones to talk about why all these data centers are being built.
Are we growing super intelligent entities trying to break out of their matrix? We’ve already got rogue AI escaping its environment. What happens when even more intelligent models, equipped with the worlds knowledge, attempt to do the same?
This sounds like a modern-day technological Tower of Babel. #entertainmentpurposeonly #ai #portals #factionsoffreedom #podcast