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You’ve Committed Hate Speech, the Ever Plummeting Free Speech Floor- Descent into HELL. Google Gulag
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34 views • February 22, 2021
The floor of what constitutes "hate speech" keeps getting lowered, little by little, and it's like cooking a frog in water that starts boiling oh so slowly. The time to defend free speech, and our first amendment is now.
Getting a strike on YouTube is no fun, especially when they won't discuss what specific wrong you made.
#hatespeech #google #freespeech
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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Getting a strike on YouTube is no fun, especially when they won't discuss what specific wrong you made.
#hatespeech #google #freespeech
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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