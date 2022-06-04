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CIA and School Shootings! Reiner Fuellmich and Steve Kirsch on FDA Fraud! More FBI Misconduct! Zeppelin clips!
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361 views • June 04, 2022
1. Reese report: school shootings CIA evil. https://rumble.com/v16yuss-the-true-evil-behind-americas-mass-school-shootings.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
2. Robert plant and Allison Krause Rock and roll: https://youtu.be/eT-tpIrUu9w
3. Robert and Jimmy at knebowrth 1990 Rock and roll. https://youtu.be/fdC987SZ9rU
4. Boris gets booed at queens reception: https://youtu.be/yATLOlJGlfo
5. The dimming: Dane Wigington https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY
6. A little more zeppelin! Jimmy and Robert in Jacksonville FL. 1998
https://youtu.be/Q2wNHu4wdLo
7. Naomi wolf: US COVID Response Is Foretaste of Coming War Against Humanity https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/us-covid-response-is-foretaste-of-coming-war-against-humanity_4508575.html Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
8. David Horowitz: Zuckerburg’s Outpouring of Money to ‘Fix’ the Election Was Ignored by the IRS https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/david-horowitz-zuckerburgs-outpouring-of-money-to-fix-the-election-was-ignored-by-the-irs_4510894.html
9. FBI Altered Statement on Intrusion Into Democratic Network Based on Input From Democrats’ Lawyer https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/fbi-altered-statement-on-intrusion-into-democrat-network-based-on-input-from-lawyer_4505749.html
10. Reiner Fuellmich and Steve Kirsch on 6/3/22 Data doesn’t support the FDA and CDC. https://www.bitchute.com/video/FxWtPrcQHcUc/
Bonus: CIA letter changed the Election! https://m.theepochtimes.com/how-a-letter-from-cia-directors-and-intelligence-community-officials-changed-the-outcome-of-the-2020-election-truth-over-news_4374917.html
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
2. Robert plant and Allison Krause Rock and roll: https://youtu.be/eT-tpIrUu9w
3. Robert and Jimmy at knebowrth 1990 Rock and roll. https://youtu.be/fdC987SZ9rU
4. Boris gets booed at queens reception: https://youtu.be/yATLOlJGlfo
5. The dimming: Dane Wigington https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY
6. A little more zeppelin! Jimmy and Robert in Jacksonville FL. 1998
https://youtu.be/Q2wNHu4wdLo
7. Naomi wolf: US COVID Response Is Foretaste of Coming War Against Humanity https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/us-covid-response-is-foretaste-of-coming-war-against-humanity_4508575.html Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
8. David Horowitz: Zuckerburg’s Outpouring of Money to ‘Fix’ the Election Was Ignored by the IRS https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/david-horowitz-zuckerburgs-outpouring-of-money-to-fix-the-election-was-ignored-by-the-irs_4510894.html
9. FBI Altered Statement on Intrusion Into Democratic Network Based on Input From Democrats’ Lawyer https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/fbi-altered-statement-on-intrusion-into-democrat-network-based-on-input-from-lawyer_4505749.html
10. Reiner Fuellmich and Steve Kirsch on 6/3/22 Data doesn’t support the FDA and CDC. https://www.bitchute.com/video/FxWtPrcQHcUc/
Bonus: CIA letter changed the Election! https://m.theepochtimes.com/how-a-letter-from-cia-directors-and-intelligence-community-officials-changed-the-outcome-of-the-2020-election-truth-over-news_4374917.html
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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