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Protesters for Medical Freedom Sing Hawaiian Anthem at Josh Green's Residence
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20 views • August 31, 2021
On August 30, 2021 over 200 people sang the Hawaiian Anthem after they marched around Josh Green's residence in support of medical freedom and the right to choose what goes into one's body without being threatened to lose your job.
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Vaccine
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Vaccine
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