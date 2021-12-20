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CANADA: TRUDEAU'S HENCHMEN BEAT UP REPORTER. CAUGHT ON FILM.
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221 views • December 20, 2021
CANADA: TRUDEAU'S HENCHMEN SHOCKING: Rebel News journalist ASSAULTED by Trudeau's bodyguards.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQBbS__N17U&;t=596s
SHOCKING: Rebel News journalist ASSAULTED by Trudeau's bodyguards
The prime minister's personal RCMP security detail roughed up Rebel reporter David Menzies.
https://www.rebelnews.com/shock_rebel_news_journalist_assaulted_by_trudeau_bodyguards_while_waiting_outside_to_ask_a_question?utm_campaign=el_menziesattack_12_16_21&;utm_medium=email&utm_source=therebel BEAT UP REPORTER. CAUGHT ON FILM.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/osmp6wmoxTuT/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQBbS__N17U&;t=596s
SHOCKING: Rebel News journalist ASSAULTED by Trudeau's bodyguards
The prime minister's personal RCMP security detail roughed up Rebel reporter David Menzies.
https://www.rebelnews.com/shock_rebel_news_journalist_assaulted_by_trudeau_bodyguards_while_waiting_outside_to_ask_a_question?utm_campaign=el_menziesattack_12_16_21&;utm_medium=email&utm_source=therebel BEAT UP REPORTER. CAUGHT ON FILM.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/osmp6wmoxTuT/
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