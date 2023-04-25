Vape Pen Segment Update

Vapor Pens are one of the more exciting product categories in cannabis. Across Headset’s reported categories, Vapor Pens represent the second and third most popular category in Canada and the US respectively.







Despite the category’s large consumer base, Gen Z consumers will likely play the biggest role in the trajectory of this already established product category, especially as they continue to mature into the market.





In the following report, we’ll examine category growth, popular products, and demographic trends among Vapor Pen products in both Canada and US markets.





