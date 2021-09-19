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Australia (Melbourne): Hulk Neutralizes 4 Nazis
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180 views • September 19, 2021
In the first 12-seconds of this video, a man emerges from the crowd. He punches two Nazis in the face, smashes his shoulder into another one and delivers a finishing move (bodyslam).
Sep 18, 2021: More than 2000 Hitler Strong had gathered in the CBD this morning in a bid to shut down the planned protests.
Protests also took place in Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane and on the Gold Coast today.
9news.com.au/national/coronavirus-victoria-update-large-anti-lockdown-protest-in-melbourne/f3c51ad2-5fde-4d15-a4d9-5bf6ece1d0c3?ocid=Social-9NewsM
Sep 18, 2021: More than 2000 Hitler Strong had gathered in the CBD this morning in a bid to shut down the planned protests.
Protests also took place in Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane and on the Gold Coast today.
9news.com.au/national/coronavirus-victoria-update-large-anti-lockdown-protest-in-melbourne/f3c51ad2-5fde-4d15-a4d9-5bf6ece1d0c3?ocid=Social-9NewsM
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