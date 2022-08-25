X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The Biden Administration Economic Games Don’t Work Anymore

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2859a - August 25, 2022

The Biden Administration Economic Games Don’t Work AnymoreThe [WEF]/[CB] Biden administration economic illusion is not working, the people are seeing through it all, just like they saw through the vaccine mandates. The decision in the end will be up to the people and the more they see the more they can make an educated decision.

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