X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The Biden Administration Economic Games Don’t Work Anymore

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2859a - August 25, 2022
The Biden Administration Economic Games Don’t Work AnymoreThe [WEF]/[CB] Biden administration economic illusion is not working, the people are seeing through it all, just like they saw through the vaccine mandates. The decision in the end will be up to the people and the more they see the more they can make an educated decision.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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