BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I Would like to Offer you an Opportunity! (Opportunity to change you life and claim Freedom)
Accession Subliminals
Accession Subliminals
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • March 07, 2021
Main Website: https://alanamonet.com/

My Artist Website: https://monettelferalana.wixsite.com/alanamonet

Buy me a Coffee? All donations are truly appreciated and thank you!: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/accession​​

I hope you enjoy this subliminal video with its affirmations/messages! Results vary between each person, and with subliminals in general to get their success, it requires belief, faith, consistency, and persistence. I don't like to give a set time frame on how long it will take to get results, since for each person listening, it will be different. It can be instant or take a bit of time. Again, this this depends on the subconscious mind of every person, and how their mind works to create the results processed from the subliminal affirmations. The advice I will give is to practice meditation (Mindfulness), clear any limiting subconscious beliefs or perceptions on yourself, and practice the art of surrendering/letting go of the outcome to the universe, (or whatever God, Source, Infinity, and/or Creator you believe in). Finally, the key is to live in the results you wish, as if it is already here now. (Make believe/Act as if/Become/Being/Just Be/Intend). From experience, this has sped up my results with subliminals much quicker. These will help you immensely to get the best results from the subliminals you use. Bless you have a wonderful day! ^.^
Keywords
subliminalmarketingdigital marketingsocial media marketingsubliminalsfinancial freedom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Faces Second Inflation Report as Midterms Approach

Trump Faces Second Inflation Report as Midterms Approach

Sterling Ashworth
AI Stock Selloff Accelerates as Investors Rotate to Treasury Bonds, Defensive Sectors

AI Stock Selloff Accelerates as Investors Rotate to Treasury Bonds, Defensive Sectors

Sterling Ashworth
EU Draft Standards Push Digital ID Wallet as Default Bank Verification Method

EU Draft Standards Push Digital ID Wallet as Default Bank Verification Method

Edison Reed
U.S. Authorities Dismantle Crypto Scam Network, Seize 112 Servers and 241 Websites

U.S. Authorities Dismantle Crypto Scam Network, Seize 112 Servers and 241 Websites

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Families Behind on Bills at Rate Not Seen Since Great Recession, Fed Survey Finds

U.S. Families Behind on Bills at Rate Not Seen Since Great Recession, Fed Survey Finds

Sterling Ashworth
Inflation Scorches Americans Before Midterms, Driven by High Fuel Costs

Inflation Scorches Americans Before Midterms, Driven by High Fuel Costs

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy