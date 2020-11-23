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The David Knight Show (23November20 Full Show)
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74 views • November 23, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
— 00:00:08 Cuomo get an Emmy: Best Actor?
— 00:04:26 Your Identity Papers? Your “Freedom Pass”? The globalist #GreatReset is looking more like Nazi occupied France. The Davos-Newark-London connection to passes & global ID
— 00:41:30 UK’s GCHQ - signals intelligence spy agency to track terrorists - is now being trained on anti-lockdown & anti-vaxers — and engaging in disinformation & censorship
— 00:45:56 People are mad as hell and pushing back — The Great RESIST to GreatReset examples from this weekend
— 01:03:49 Interview: Erin Olszewski, nurse turned whistleblower/journalist, joins to tell what she saw at the epicenter of the “pandemic” in a NYC hospital
— 01:27:43 Alex Azar (HHS), Moncef Slaoui & General Perna’s final propaganda push before mass vaccination experiment begins
— 01:37:08 Kansas lawyer blasts the political virus
— 01:45:31 Smartmatic Venezuelan engineer at center of 2010 Philippines election fraud has now turned a Texas county blue for the first time since 1964. Here’s the angry exchange from a government hearing in Philippines
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
— 00:00:08 Cuomo get an Emmy: Best Actor?
— 00:04:26 Your Identity Papers? Your “Freedom Pass”? The globalist #GreatReset is looking more like Nazi occupied France. The Davos-Newark-London connection to passes & global ID
— 00:41:30 UK’s GCHQ - signals intelligence spy agency to track terrorists - is now being trained on anti-lockdown & anti-vaxers — and engaging in disinformation & censorship
— 00:45:56 People are mad as hell and pushing back — The Great RESIST to GreatReset examples from this weekend
— 01:03:49 Interview: Erin Olszewski, nurse turned whistleblower/journalist, joins to tell what she saw at the epicenter of the “pandemic” in a NYC hospital
— 01:27:43 Alex Azar (HHS), Moncef Slaoui & General Perna’s final propaganda push before mass vaccination experiment begins
— 01:37:08 Kansas lawyer blasts the political virus
— 01:45:31 Smartmatic Venezuelan engineer at center of 2010 Philippines election fraud has now turned a Texas county blue for the first time since 1964. Here’s the angry exchange from a government hearing in Philippines
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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