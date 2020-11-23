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The David Knight Show (23November20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
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74 views • November 23, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian

— 00:00:08 Cuomo get an Emmy: Best Actor?

— 00:04:26 Your Identity Papers? Your “Freedom Pass”? The globalist #GreatReset is looking more like Nazi occupied France. The Davos-Newark-London connection to passes & global ID

— 00:41:30 UK’s GCHQ - signals intelligence spy agency to track terrorists - is now being trained on anti-lockdown & anti-vaxers — and engaging in disinformation & censorship

— 00:45:56 People are mad as hell and pushing back — The Great RESIST to GreatReset examples from this weekend

— 01:03:49 Interview: Erin Olszewski, nurse turned whistleblower/journalist, joins to tell what she saw at the epicenter of the “pandemic” in a NYC hospital

— 01:27:43 Alex Azar (HHS), Moncef Slaoui & General Perna’s final propaganda push before mass vaccination experiment begins

— 01:37:08 Kansas lawyer blasts the political virus

— 01:45:31 Smartmatic Venezuelan engineer at center of 2010 Philippines election fraud has now turned a Texas county blue for the first time since 1964. Here’s the angry exchange from a government hearing in Philippines

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy