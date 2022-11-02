Tuesday, November 1, 2022 - Jackson Lahmeyer, the Lead Pastor of Sheridan.Church in Tulsa, OK joins Travis Harbin and myself this week

Jackson Lahmeyer is a 4th generation Oklahoman, devoted father, faithful husband, successful businessman, teacher, and pastor who ran for the U.S. Senate in Oklahoma, endorsed by General Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Sebastian Gorka, Mike Lindell, and many others.

During the 2020 Covid lockdowns and mask mandates, Lahmeyer kept his church open, despite escalating legal threats from Tulsa County – and Lahmeyer won. As a business owner, Lahmeyer took on far-left activists from groups like Black Lives Matter in the face of death threats – and Lahmeyer did not back down. Lahmeyer is a proven leader who does not compromise his Christian principles under political or legal pressure

