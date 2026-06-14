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Belfast on Fire After Knife Attack - Riots Spread to UK | Tommy Robinson Detained | 6/14/26
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World News Report: A savage knife attack in north Belfast on June 8, 2026, by Sudanese asylum seeker Hadi Alodid left local man Stephen Ogilvie blinded and fighting for his life — sparking two nights of fierce anti-immigrant riots with homes and vehicles torched. The violence echoes the outrage following the 2025 murder of British student Henry Nowak, fueling growing anger over immigration and crime. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/belfast-on-fire/

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