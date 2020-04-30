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How The TPP Came From The U N and Agenda 21 with Richard Grove @ PorcFest XII 2015
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35 views • April 30, 2020
(Originally Published on Jun 30, 2015 by WeAreChange)
In this video Luke Rudkowski interviews whistleblower and research Richard Grove of tragedyandhope.com. Richard describes his whistleblowing and how the TPP really comes from the agenda of secret societies.
To find out more about Richard check out http://www.tragedyandhope.com/
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12HdLgeeuA87t2JU8m4tbRo247Yj5u2TVP
In this video Luke Rudkowski interviews whistleblower and research Richard Grove of tragedyandhope.com. Richard describes his whistleblowing and how the TPP really comes from the agenda of secret societies.
To find out more about Richard check out http://www.tragedyandhope.com/
Support WeAreChange by Subscribing HERE http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...
Follow Us on SnapChat: LukeWeAreChange
Like Us on Facebook: https://facebook.com/LukeWeAreChange
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange
Stalk Luke on Instagram: http://instagram.com/lukewearechange
Rep WeAreChange Merch Proudly: http://wearechange.org/store
OH YEAH since we are not corporate or government WHORES help us out http://wearechange.org/donate
We take BITCOIN too
12HdLgeeuA87t2JU8m4tbRo247Yj5u2TVP
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