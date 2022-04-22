Army Whistleblower Exposes Military Ideological Purge: "I've Never Seen Anything Like This"

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The US military is forcing vaccination as extreme discrimination takes place in the ranks, vaccine injuries become 10-fold, and the ideological purge damages our armed forces. A military whistleblower, soldier of 20 years, joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to expose the hypocrisy of the military, the dangers of mandates, and the threats facing our men and women in service.