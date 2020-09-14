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Netflix Sinks to New Low and Promotes Child Pornography
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51 views • September 14, 2020
RealNewsChannel.com

The Bowne Report reports on Netflix's "Cuties" Child Porn debacle continues to escalate.Senators Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, and Mike Lee have called on the DOJ to investigate Netflix over the blatant celebration of child pornography.This isn't the first time Netflix has crossed the line. The Netflix cartoon Bigmouth is nauseating in its promotion and normalization of pedophilia. The film "Girl" about a teenage male ballerina who “identifies” as female on Netflix received condemnation after showing frontal nudity of a 15-year-old male actor. And there are many more shows on Netflix that stream the liberal agenda aimed at crushing any morality remaining in America's future generations. And Hollywood Actress Exposes Growing Trend of Raping Babies.

Source Links:
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https://www.wikihow.com/Contact-Netflix
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https://help.netflix.com/en/search?q=contact

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