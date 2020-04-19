Glyphosate and How to Detox It with Dr. Stephanie Seneff

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Wendy Myers
Click here to view the full post:
https://myersdetox.com/166-glyphosate...
Dr. Stephanie Seneff discusses one of the most important health issues of our time – glyphosate toxicity. It’s in most non-organic foods and is ruining your health, causing autism, gut dysbiosis, problems detoxing and even cancer.
Tune in to hear all about:
- How glyphosate causes chronic fatigue, autism, dementia, gut -dysbiosis, cancer and more
- Glyphosate causes mineral deficiencies and oxalates
- Glyphosates contributes to sulphur sensitivity
- How glyphosate makes vaccines more toxic
- How to detox glyphosate
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