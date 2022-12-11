Exposing the Puppet Master of the Globalists, Elites, Bankers, Leaders, Media & New World Order (Part 1)

Credits: Holy Roman Empire Rules Today: http://holyromanempirerules.blogspot.com | Watch parts 2 to 4 in the channel DON'T TREAD ON ME:
ROMAN EMPIRE RULES TODAY DVD-2 (2007)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tnExktl3QGmA/
ROMAN EMPIRE RULES TODAY DVD-3 (2008)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CDBziiWzPTC5/
ROMAN EMPIRE RULES TODAY DVD-4 (2009)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ThWxilME73n9/
Holy Roman Empire Rules Today
http://holyromanempirerules.blogspot.com/
THE EVIL N.W.O. DAILY NEWS
https://nwosucks.blogspot.com/
4th Reich
http://holyromanempirerulestoday.blogspot.com/
Hollow Earth & UFO's
http://hollowearthufo.blogspot.com/
Book of Mormon Speaks from the Dust
http://bookofmormonspeaks.blogspot.com/
1958 Mormon Doctrine Banned WHY?
http://mormondoctrine66.blogspot.com/
WW3 Prophet Zechariah's Warning!
http://ww3warnings.blogspot.com/
King Anti-Christ
http://kingantichrist.blogspot.com/
News Man
http://dcnewsman.blogspot.com/
LAST DAYS: JESUS VS. SATAN
http://comingcrisis.blogspot.com/
Brain Dead Zombies
http://thewildstuff.blogspot.com/
[Part 1] The Jesuit Illuminati is aiming for One World Totalitarian Government, Religion & Currency
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LIbXkOWXwECp/
[Part 2] The Jesuit Illuminati is aiming for One World Totalitarian Government, Religion & Currency
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ikkDuoEIVZUa/
The Puppet Master of the Covid Hoax, Kill/Transhuman Shots & NWO | Dr. Bryan Ardis tells JD Rucker
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hAVhxCtN8MlR/
The Secret History of the Jesuits: Introduction | Reading & Discussion by Joggler 66
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nXyiV6Q5FhNh/
The Vatican Billions: 2,000 Years of Wealth Accumulation | Reading & Discussion by Tom Friess (Pt 1)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TkqpNkFtuluU/
How to Become a Superhero and Free Humanity from the Satanic Controllers of the World (3 Minutes)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7L7GUT7mUpsk/
Unmasking the Illuminati/Cabal behind World Crises & Cosmic Pseudoscience | MIG MAG & Johnny Cirucci
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fe6wtHWFDWf3/
SATANIC 6-6-6 CONNECTION: NASA, Globe Earth, Jesuit Order, Graphene Jab and Mark of the Beast
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EJdWDyvbYiuQ/
[Part 1] Illuminati, Jesuits, World Politics & Flat Earth | Truth Frequency Radio w/ Johnny Cirucci
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M6AGnB33XTo3/
[Part 2] Illuminati, Jesuits, World Politics & Flat Earth | Truth Frequency Radio w/ Johnny Cirucci
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5HTn3lxduSEV/
New World/Age/Anti-Christ Order = Jesuit/Vatican/Roman World Order | COJACpodcast w/ Johnny Cirucci
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b3gdZFXEI1HO/
NWO RED ALERT! The Masonic Jesuits have successfully infiltrated governmental structures
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WlCDtLLtLRPy/
The Jesuit/NASA Heliocentric Deception | NathanOakley1980 (FE UK) w/ Johnny Cirucci
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8BoICfq66DUK/
The Why of the 'Globe Earth' Deception | NathanOakley1980 (FE UK) w/ Johnny Cirucci
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Pc3fsNnEP3bS/
The 'Great Reset' Explained by Klaus Schwab, Yuval Noah Harari, Elon Musk, Grimes and Bill Gates
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QylMJ2MFqPjI/
