Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The CORONA Strikes Again! Gas Vesicle-Blood Interactions Shapeshift Your Cells
channel image
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
300 Subscribers
585 views
Published Yesterday

In this episode of Pearls of Wisdom with Celeste, she continues her CORONA coverage. This time it pops its ugly head up around the proteins in our body as a contrast to be used for ultrasound imagery. But it gets even worse, they change our body!


Link to - "CORONA is a Clandestine Global Military Takeover, Not a Virus"

https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/corona-lasers




Join and subscribe:

Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Celeste’s Articles;

https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news



Keywords
immune systemcirculationcoronaceleste solumhydrogelgas vesiclesgvsimaging contrastacoustic harmonization

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket